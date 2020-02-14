RBS Group announce plans to change its name to Natwest

Global  

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:07s
The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced plans to change its parent name to Natwest Group, marking a “new era” for the bank.

CEO Alison Rose delivered a speech in central London following the rebranding announcement.

Report by Patelr.

RBS Group to change its name to NatWest

New chief executive Alison Rose calls the bank's latest results the "start of a new era".
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times



