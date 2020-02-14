RBS Group announce plans to change its name to Natwest

The Royal Bank of Scotland has announced plans to change its parent name to Natwest Group, marking a “new era” for the bank.

CEO Alison Rose delivered a speech in central London following the rebranding announcement.

Report by Patelr.

