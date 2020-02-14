Global  

Big hearted women decides to make use of her leftover food by feeding the homeless

Such a great deed done by woman who had so much leftover food.

She didn't want to throw any of the food away and was able to make 11 meals for the local homeless.

Every bit of love goes a very long way.
