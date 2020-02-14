Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:40s - Published Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Helen Fessenden RT @POLITICOEurope: It took just 24 hours for Benjamin Griveaux's life to change dramatically. But Russian activist Piotr Pavlenski had pla… 2 minutes ago cleamounette RT @PaulaChertok: Double gut punch story: Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge…posted by Russian performance… 45 minutes ago cleamounette RT @BoscoJl65: "Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge" by BY AURELIEN BREEDEN via NYT https://t.co/MPv64Ba1Lk… 45 minutes ago POLITICO Europe It took just 24 hours for Benjamin Griveaux's life to change dramatically. But Russian activist Piotr Pavlenski had… https://t.co/brdn4s1rCD 1 hour ago Peter C. Frank "Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge" by BY AURELIEN BREEDEN AND ADAM NOSSITER via N… https://t.co/acjEfYH5fw 2 hours ago Fred Shark Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge https://t.co/sn24YoWAaI 2 hours ago 🇺🇸U.S. Flash Feed🇺🇸 "Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge" by BY AURELIEN BREEDEN AND ADAM NOSSITER via N… https://t.co/zuy5DUPWk4 2 hours ago Mega Meetei Macron Ally Withdraws Paris Mayoral Bid After Sexual Videos Emerge https://t.co/l32Lf7NhrE 2 hours ago