Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

Macron ally Benjamin Griveaux withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations
Candidate from Macron’s party withdraws from Paris mayoral race over sex tape allegations

French President Emmanuel Macron's candidate for Paris mayor in March local elections told AFP Friday...
Griveaux Paris race: Sex video prompts Macron ally to step down

Benjamin Griveaux condemns a "torrent of mud" after a video is apparently posted by a Russian artist.
Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row [Video]Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual..

Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row [Video]Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row

French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual..

