Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish has released her much-anticipated official 007 theme song.

The 18-year old was tapped to record the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die”.

The track, released by Eilish’s Interscope Records/Darkroom label, includes British musician Johnny Marr on guitar.

According to Reuters, Eilish is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Two weeks ago Eilish swept the Grammys, winning best album, best record, song of the year and best new artist.

The movie “No Time to Die,” is due to arrive in theaters in April