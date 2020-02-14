Global  

Polish scientist creates colourful foam in homemade experiment

This scientist in southern Poland has created "Elephant's Toothpaste" in this awesome homemade experiment.

Footage from February 9 shows the food dye and washing-up liquid being mixed with Hydrogen Peroxide in a shot glass.

Subsequently, it reacts with Potassium Iodide to create large expanding foam.

Elephant's Toothpaste is described as "foamy substance caused by the rapid decomposition of hydrogen peroxide using potassium iodide or yeast and warm water as a catalyst."
