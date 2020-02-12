Global  

Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

In early trading on Friday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%.

Year to date, Dow has lost about 10.9% of its value.
Dow Movers: IBM, DOW

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 1.1%.

International Business Machines is showing a gain of 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 1.1%, and Visa, trading up 0.8% on the day.




