China’s Huawei Charged With Racketeering and Stealing Trade Secrets

Huawei was charged by the Department of Justice with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from six different American companies.

However, the unsealed federal indictment refrained from identifying those six targeted U.S. firms.
U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, assisting Iran

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewThe Next WebengadgetCBC.ca


Huawei: US charges Chinese company with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets

The world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer and two US subsidiaries have been...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



MaralynBurstein

Maralyn Burstein RT @Robert4787: #Huawei charged with #Racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets from 6 different U.S. tech companies. #espionage… 3 minutes ago

cyberdotsc

Cyber.SC RT @DanielMaithyaKE: The US Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged Huawei with racketeering and… 5 minutes ago

Jiab77

Jonathan Barda RT @TheHackersNews: The U.S. government has charged #Huawei and two of its subsidiaries with federal racketeering and conspiracy to steal t… 6 minutes ago

garyleekoreiba

Gary Lee Koreiba RT @IngrahamAngle: We must never cede this space: China’s Huawei Charged With Racketeering, Stealing Trade Secrets - WSJ https://t.co/O0sjF… 8 minutes ago

homerjay71

jay RT @concretemayor: And ⁦@JustinTrudeau⁩ stance on supporting this Chinese company? Oh wait, he’s “busy” in Africa China’s Huawei Techno… 8 minutes ago

FenellaSung1

Fenella Sung RT @anderscorr: .@WSJ (video below) says there's "no way" to avoid paying @Huawei for patents. Why not? If the @USA is losing $300-$600 bil… 11 minutes ago

Area51_EC

AREA 51 RT @unix_root: The U.S. government has charged #Huawei and two of its subsidiaries with federal racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade… 16 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans China’s Huawei Charged With Racketeering, Stealing Trade Secrets https://t.co/l78e3DcPCA 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Hits Huawei With New Federal Charges [Video]U.S. Hits Huawei With New Federal Charges

The charges include &quot;conspiracy to violate the [RICO] Act&quot; and &quot;conspiracy to steal trade secrets.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:32Published

U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering [Video]U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

