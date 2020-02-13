Global  

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI).

Amazon was also in contention for the contract.

The U.S. military intends to use JEDI as a centralized computing system.

After the contract was awarded to Microsoft, Amazon's cloud computing division sued the Defense Department.

It accuses the Defense Department of making errors in its considerations.

It also accuses President Donald Trump of “repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks" due to a personal grudge against Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Defense Department spokeswoman Rachel VanJohnson stated, "we are disappointed in today’s ruling." Rachel VanJohnson, via 'The Washington Post'
