Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 11:00s - Published < > Embed
Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk about Imtiaz Ali's process

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan talk to Hindustan Times about working with Imtiaz Ali in his latest film, Love Aaj Kal.

They discuss his direction process and how he build Udaipur of the 1990s for the film.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Love Aaj Kal Twitter review: Rib-tickling meme fest triggered over Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's romantic drama

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is out but the Junta looks mighty disappointed...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Will Joker affect Love Aaj Kal's business?

Backed with Oscar glory, Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' and Brad Pitt's ‘Once Upon A Time… In...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Public Review| 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer "Love Aaj Kal" finally hit the silver screens today. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, "Love Aaj Kal" shows love stories of two different eras the first is set in the late..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:41Published

Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali [Video]Love Aaj Kal | No Rating Movie Review | Kartik Aaryan | Sara Ali Khan | Randeep Hooda | Imtiaz Ali

First thing that comes to you mind after watching Love Aaj Kal is what prompted director Imtiaz Ali to tell a decade old story again, with messed up modern characters, who are also frivolous?

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.