shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Aimee Lou Wood from Sex Education plays Knowing Me Knowing You - She came in with a Pretbaguette and I thought,God, I'd love to be like you one day.Hello, I'm Aimee Lou Woodand I'm here with ELLE UK,playing Knowing Me, Knowing You.All about me Sex Ed costars, so let's go.Who is fluent in French?Well that would be Emma Mackeybecause she is French.Oh.Oh!Wait, who?Me!I went to the same dramaschool as Phoebe Waller-Bridgeand Gemma Arterton.RADA.Represent.So Phoebe came in to doprofessional development,we called it, where someonefrom the industry will comeand talk to us students and she came inand it was before Fleabag, the TV show.It was before, it was whenher other TV show, Crashing,which people really sleepon, which is hilariousand everyone should watch it.'Cause I'd read Fleabag, the play,and I just thought she was thegreatest and the most braveand she came in with a Pretbaguette and I thought,I mean and also, GemmaArterton, is incrediblebut she's a Bond girland I feel like maybe I'm slightly moresimilar to Phoebe than Gemma.Nicki Minaj is Ncuti's celebrity icon.He loves her.When we would be drivingback from filming,he would have Nicki onfull blast in the carand it would be a lovely way, lovely,calming way to end the day.No, it was actually really fun.I actually got into Nicki because of him.What's that song, Chun-Li?That's the one that he's obsessed with.Obsessed.My celebrity icon is Connor Swindells.I think who got voted for most likelyto be arrested was Gillian.It could've been me though.No, I take that back.It was Gillian, put it on Gillian.Before he became an actor,he wanted to be a professional boxer.It was Connor Swindells.When I was little,I thought I was gonna bea world famous author.Where I'm from, you really have to drive.You have to drive, 'causeotherwise, you're screwed.You need a car.Otherwise you're like, mum,can I have a lift, can I?And I never learned to drive'cause I was always like,well, I'm gonna be an author in Londonand I'll just get the Tube all the time.But, no, became an actorbecause that's how Imade friends at school.I think Connor definitelymade the right choice.I think the injury risks of boxingaren't great, you know,and he's an incredible actor!He's the king of subtlety.Margot Robbie was definitelymistake for Emma Mackeybecause everyone likesto make it very knownthat they look alike but I just wanna say,Emma is her own person.The Margot Robbiecomparison is really nicebut it is nonstop.Who has five pets?Well, Mimi Keene, has alot of, who plays Ruby.She loves animalsbut who has five?Well, Asa has kittens.No, I don't actually know.Does he?Yeah, him and his mom.Yeah, yeah, yeah.I had a goldfish called, Alan Rickmanbut he sadly passed away.It actually really disturbedme when the goldfish died'cause you know when you'reyounger and you have a goldfish,your mum sorts it out for you, don't they?You know, it goes to goldfish heavenbut when you live by yourselfand you have a goldfishand it dies, you haveto dispose of the body.I thought if I'm getting thisemotional about a goldfish,I'm probably, I'm not ready fora cat or a dog but I think I am now.I really want a dogand they've got more ofa lifespan, haven't they?Than a goldfish.I mean, I did that,I started acting classesto overcome my shynessbut I don't know if it was,is it someone else who did?Tanya!No?Oh, of course, I knew were were soulmates.I spent the whole day with her one daywhile we were filming andI think she could tellI was starting to getvery attached to her.I was following hereverywhere, she's so cool.Whose sister is a make-up artist?That would be me.Aw!Sweet.Emily, who did my make-up now.She is my sister, my littlesister and we always,when we were little, wealways had this, like,fantasy that I would be an actressand she do my make-up and it came true.We've lived together, we work together,it's a very close-knit sisterhood.





