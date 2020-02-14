Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published Macron's candidate for Paris mayor pulls out over sexting row French President Emmanuel Macron suffered a setback on Friday when one of his closest lieutenants, Benjamin Griveaux, pulled out of the race to become mayor of Paris after it was alleged he sent sexual images to a woman who is not his wife. Lucy Fielder reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this ahmed elderawi Macron's candidate for Paris mayor quits after hacker publishes alleged sexts - https://t.co/1NchuIsYf4 4 hours ago