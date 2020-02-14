Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien, Self-Proclaimed Foster Son Of Jimmy Hoffa, Dies In Florida

Charles "Chuckie" O'Brien was one of Hoffa's longtime associates who later became a leading suspect in the labor leader's disappearance.



Recent related videos from verified sources Charles 'Chuckie' O'Brien, self-proclaimed foster son of Jimmy Hoffa, dies at 86 The closest aide of Jimmy Hoffa has died. According to a post on Lawfareblog.com, Charles O'Brien, better known as Chuckie O'Brien who referred to himself as Jimmy Hoffa's.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:39Published 6 hours ago Charles 'Chuckie' O'Brien, self-proclaimed foster son of Jimmy Hoffa, dies at 86 The closest aide of Jimmy Hoffa has died. According to a post on Lawfareblog.com, Charles O'Brien, better known as Chuckie O'Brien who referred to himself as Jimmy Hoffa's foster son, passed away from.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:38Published 5 hours ago