Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea
Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FEBRUARY 14, 2020) (MUTV - SEE RESTRICTIONS) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER REPLYING TO REPORTER WHO ASKED FOR AN UPDATE ON ODION IGHALO AND IF HE DEFINITELY WILL BE ABLE TO PLAY ON MONDAY IN MATCH AGAINST CHELSEA, SAYING: "I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday, he will be involved with us and he will travel down with us and we've, obviously now he's out of that two week period of precaution and it's just a precaution we made so he will travel with us and let's see if he's involved or not." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER SPEAKING ABOUT IGHALO, SAYING: "We've kept in touch with him and of course we've done our own programme, he's done his, so, and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate to the group anyway because after having been out in China, and he needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quick as he can, but he's been working really hard, I think he's probably pinching himself at times because he is now at his favourite club at the age of 30 but he's earned that one and hopefully he will impress us as much so we could, we can see him play." STORY: Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo is "pinching himself" after securing a move to the Premier League club that he supported as a boy and could make his debut against Chelsea on Monday (February 16), manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday (February 14).

The 30-year-old Nigerian agreed to take a pay cut to secure a loan move to Old Trafford from China's Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season on transfer deadline day last month.

But he was forced to miss their training camp in Spain over fears he may not clear UK immigration on their return should border restrictions tighten due to the coronavirus epidemic, putting a doubt on his participation away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday, he'll be involved with us and he will travel down with us," Solskjaer told a news conference in Manchester.

"Now he's out of that two week period, precaution and just a precaution... let's see if he's involved or not.

We've kept in touch with him and we've done our own programme, he's done his.

"He's probably pinching himself at times at his favourite club at the age of 30 but he's earned that one." Record signing Paul Pogba remains sidelined following ankle surgery while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay (knee) and the defensive duo of Axel Tuanzebe (thigh) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (thigh) are not ready to play yet.

Manchester United are currently in eighth place with 35 points in the league standings, six points behind Chelsea who are fourth with 41 points.

(Production: Annette Faydenko)




