Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, recently announced the renaming of his charity.

Previously known as the Mamba Sports Foundation, the charity will now be called the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The name change is in honor of their daughter, Gianna, who tragically died along with Kobe and seven others on Jan.

26.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa went on to say that the foundation’s “mission” to provide opportunities to young athletes was “stronger than ever.” She also thanked everyone for the “outpouring of support,” as they continue to carry forth Kobe and Gianna’s “legacy.” Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation adds 'Mambacita' to name in honor of daughter Gianna

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation is changing its name to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineIndependentAceShowbiz


Vanessa Bryant Renames Kobe's Charity To Honor Gianna, 'Mamba & Mambacita'

Vanessa Bryant says Kobe's charity will have a new name -- the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation --...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredAceShowbizCBS Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

thatsjonnyfrank

Jonathan Franklin RT @wusa9: Vanessa Bryant renames Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation to honor daughter Gianna https://t.co/JcLag9nNxQ 1 hour ago

onelovedeano

Deane Evans Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation In Honor Of Kobe And Gianna https://t.co/HkwoGXY4XR 1 hour ago

HayGianina

YesHa_G RT @WLTX: Vanessa Bryant renames Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation to honor daughter Gianna https://t.co/GrqamvZNPL 1 hour ago

RecklessChrisss

Christian RT @HotNewHipHop: Vanessa Bryant renames the Mamba Sports Foundation "Because there is no #24 without #2"💜💛 https://t.co/ejg7dLWlse 2 hours ago

CBS8

CBS News 8 Vanessa Bryant renames Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation to honor daughter Gianna https://t.co/szOelqBtIX https://t.co/ZpbfI39QTK 2 hours ago

TheYBF

YBF CHIC Vanessa Bryant Renames Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation To Honor Gianna + Staples Center Memorial Plans To Be… https://t.co/PimLIPLnZ3 2 hours ago

ABC10

ABC10 Vanessa Bryant renames Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation to honor daughter Gianna https://t.co/403rbxh4RS 3 hours ago

realdealkvp

Real Deal Sports Talk with KP RT @9NEWS: Vanessa Bryant renames Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation to honor daughter Gianna https://t.co/E09PhIgyEd 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of Foundation [Video]Vanessa Bryant Changes Name of Foundation

Gianna is remembered with the change to the "Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation."

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:38Published

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation renamed to honor Gianna Bryant [Video]Kobe Bryant's Mamba Foundation renamed to honor Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant&apos;s Mamba Sports Academy has been renamed Mamba &amp; Mambacita Sports Academy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.