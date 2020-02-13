Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna
Kobe Bryant, recently announced
the renaming of his charity.
Previously known as the Mamba Sports
Foundation, the charity will now be called the
Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
The name change is in honor of their
daughter, Gianna, who tragically died along
with Kobe and seven others on Jan.
26.
Vanessa Bryant,
via Instagram Vanessa went on to say that the
foundation’s “mission” to provide
opportunities to young athletes
was “stronger than ever.” She also thanked everyone for
the “outpouring of support,”
as they continue to carry forth
Kobe and Gianna’s “legacy.” Vanessa Bryant,
via Instagram