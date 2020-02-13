Vanessa Bryant Renames Mamba Sports Foundation to Honor Daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Kobe Bryant, recently announced the renaming of his charity.

Previously known as the Mamba Sports Foundation, the charity will now be called the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The name change is in honor of their daughter, Gianna, who tragically died along with Kobe and seven others on Jan.

26.

Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram Vanessa went on to say that the foundation’s “mission” to provide opportunities to young athletes was “stronger than ever.” She also thanked everyone for the “outpouring of support,” as they continue to carry forth Kobe and Gianna’s “legacy.” Vanessa Bryant, via Instagram