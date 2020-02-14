After 52 years of marriage, Aurora couple eats the same meal, at the same place, every day 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:19s - Published After 52 years of marriage, Aurora couple eats the same meal, at the same place, every day Every morning, as soon as the doors to the Chili’s Grill & Bar on Abilene Street in Aurora open, 78-year-old Homer Day and 80-year-old Rosemary Day are there waiting to begin their regular lunch date. 0

BEFORE WE SEND YOU OFF TO GOOD MORNING AMERICA, A STORY OF PURE LOVE ON VALENTINE'S DAY. HOW THIS LOVE STORY STARTS EVERY MORNING AT CHILI'S.





