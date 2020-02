Trends and Talkers: Puppy Love 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published Trends and Talkers: Puppy Love While some are celebrating Valentine’s Day today, for those of us without a valentine, let's take a look at the cute pet videos that brought a smile to our faces this week. NASA astronaut Christina Koch just returned to earth after a 328-day mission aboard the international space station and the best welcome home came from her pup. The 2020 New York Pet Fashion Show took place in New York City and the fashions were fun. Video of dogs getting ready to strut their stuff at the Westminster Dog Show created buzz all over the internet this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trends and Talkers: Puppy Love JASON DINANT JOINS US NOW FORTHIS WEEK'S TRENDS AND TALKERS.IT'S FRIDAY AND TIME FOR TRENDSAND TALKERS WHERE I WRAP UPWHAT HAD Y'ALL TALKING THISWEEK ON SOCIAL MEDIA.IT'S FEBRUARY 14TH AND WHILESOME OF Y'ALL ARE CELEBRATINGVALENTINE'S DAY....FOR THOSE OF US WITHOUT AVALENTINE...LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE CUTEPET VIDEOS THAT BROUGHT A SMILETO OUR FACE THIS WEEK.NASA ASTRONAUT CHRISTINA COOKJUST RETURNED TO EARTH AFTER A328 DAY MISSION ABOARD THEINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION.AND THE BEST WELCOME HOME CAMEFROM HER PUP.WHO NEEDS A VALENTINE WHEN YOUHAVE A LOVING DOGGY LIKE THAT.(TALK BACK WITH ANCHORS)THIS NEXT VIDEO SHOWS JUST HOWMUCH PEOPLE LOVE THEIR PETS.AS THEY TAKE PART IN THE 2020NEW YORK PET FASHION SHOW INNEW YORK CITY.NOW THATS DEFINITELY PUPPYLOVE.(TALK BACK WITH ANCHORS)THESE OTHER DOGS STRUTTED INTHEIR OWN WAY AT THEWESTMINSTER DOG SHOW.HOW COULD YOU NOT SMILEWATCHING THAT VIDEO! (TALK BACKWITH ANCHORS)SO IF YOU DONT HAVE A VALENTINEGRAB A GLASS OF WINE JUST WATCHTHOSE VIDEOSAGAIN....I KNOW THATS WHAT ILL BE DOINGTONIGHT.THAT'S IT FOR THIS WEEKS TRENDSAND TALKERS.IF YOU HAVE A VIDEO WE MUST SEESEND IT TO ME AT DESK AT KTNVDOT COM AND SEE YOU BACK NEXTWEEK FOR MORE THINGS THAT HADYALL TALKING.BACK TO YOU JACKIE AND KALYNA.WHAT DID YALL THINK OF THOSEVIDEOS? (TALK BACK WITHANCHORS)THEY HOPE TO BRING THE PURESTFORM OF HARMONIZING BACK THISVALENTINE'S DAY!





