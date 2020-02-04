Week ahead: Walmart results, housing and coronavirus watch

It's a holiday shortened-week in the U.S. with financial markets closed Monday for Presidents' Day.

When investors return to work Tuesday, they'll have Walmart's results to look over.

The global king of physical retail shops releases sales and profits for the quarter that includes the all-important holiday shopping season.

Analysts will be looking for clues on how Walmart battled Amazon and Target in the online arena.

Also of interest: how the coronavirus outbreak in China is impacting Walmart's suppliers.

On the economic docket: An update on the number of new housing construction projects is due Wednesday.

Economists predict a dip but an unseasonably warm January could provide an upside surprise.

And sticking with housing, home resale figures come out Friday.

The manufacturing sector is being closely watched for any sign of a sustained rebound.

A look at the mid-Atlantic region is published by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve on Thursday.

Speaking of the Fed: Minutes from the central bank's January policy meeting come out in the middle of the week.

And rounding out some of the potential market-moving events in the coming week: Democrats hold another primary debate - this time in Nevada - and that's followed by the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

And any update on the outbreak of coronavirus in China is sure to sway investor sentiment.