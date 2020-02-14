Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death

Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic deathKern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death

THIS MESSAGE CAME FROM ESPN'SELLE DUNCAN WHOREFLECTED ON AN ENCOUNTER WITHKOBE BRYANT AND HOW HE TALKEDABOUT HIS LOVE FOR FATHERINGFOUR GIRLS.I URGE YOU TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

..BUT IT MADE ME WANT TO SHAREIN THE SAME LOVE.STILL AHEAD -- KEEPING CHILDRENSAFE WHEN GOING TOAND LEAVING S




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death [Video]Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant's tragic death

Kern County shares #GirlDad messages following Kobe Bryant&apos;s tragic death

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology following video outburst [Video]Gayle King accepts Snoop Dogg's apology following video outburst

Newswoman Gayle King has accepted Snoop Dogg's apology following his vicious rant about her interview with Kobe Bryant's friend Lisa Leslie.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.