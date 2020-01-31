Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SliCE Pizza Delivering Heart-Shaped Pies For Valentine's Day

SliCE Pizza Delivering Heart-Shaped Pies For Valentine's Day

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
SliCE Pizza Delivering Heart-Shaped Pies For Valentine's DayThey've already delivered hundreds of pizzas on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SliCE Pizza Delivering Heart-Shaped Pies For Valentine's Day

IT IS, IT IS.WE WILL LET YOU KNOW.THANKS, STEPHANIE APPRECIATEIT.ROSES AND CHECK LATE HOWABOUT SENDING YOUR LOVED ONESA HEART SHAPED PIZZA.TODAY SLICED PIZZA SHOPLOCATIONS IN PHILADELPHIA ANDSOUTH JERSEY ARE DELIVERINGHEART SHAPED PIZZAS.THEY HAVE DELIVER HUNDREDSTHROUGHOUT OUR AREA, WE ARETOLD A SLICE MARLOT AND JASONHAD THEIR FIRST DATE AND FELLIN LOVE OVER PIZZA.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day [Video]Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

Forget the flowers, forget the chocolate, this may be the best gift of them all this Valentine's Day.

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:07Published

US man documents ingenious way to get into a club for free [Video]US man documents ingenious way to get into a club for free

This was the moment a man in Sacramento found the best way to get into a club for free and when the line is too long, by delivering pizza. The clip, filmed on January 26, shows the moment a man in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.