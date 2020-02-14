Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper Darby

Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper Darby

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published < > Embed
Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper DarbyIt happened at 69th Street and Marshall Road.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Car Crash Takes Down Traffic Light In Upper Darby

APP DOWN LOAD IT NOW FOR FREONAPPLE AND ANDROID DEVICES.BREAKING NEWS RIGHT NOW INUPPER DARBY POLICE AREDIRECTING TRAFFIC AFTER A CARCRASHED TOOK DOWNEY TRAFFICLIGHT.CHOPPER THREE IS LIVE OVER THESCENE AT 69TH STREET ANDMARSHALL ROAD.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Section of New Bern Avenue reopens after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/UHmPUFOwZH 1 week ago

GloriaABC11

Gloria Rodriguez RT @ABC11_WTVD: Section of New Bern Avenue closed after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/2XCm2BvNr4 1 week ago

ABC11_WTVD

ABC11 EyewitnessNews Section of New Bern Avenue closed after crash takes down traffic lights https://t.co/2XCm2BvNr4 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Smoking Truck Loses Tire in Traffic [Video]Smoking Truck Loses Tire in Traffic

Occurred on April 13, 2019 / Auburn, Maine, USA Info from Licensor: Me and a friend were heading to Auburn to get some food and all we could smell was hot brakes coming from something! We could smell..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:56Published

2 Upper Darby Police Officer Help Deliver Baby On West Chester Pike [Video]2 Upper Darby Police Officer Help Deliver Baby On West Chester Pike

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.