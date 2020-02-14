Global  

Manchester City UEFA ban: What got them here?

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious breaches” of financial regulations.

Here we look at what got the club to this point.
Sheffield United set for Champions League? What Manchester City’s ban means for rest of the Premier League

Manchester City have been rocked by the news that they will be banned from European competition for...
talkSPORT - Published

What Man City's UEFA ban means and what happens next

Manchester City were handed a two-year ban from UEFA competition, but the club has vowed to appeal....
ESPN - Published


minarwan

minarwan Ouch....UEFA just confirmed what we know all along, Manchester City FC are #Cheats #taintedtitles https://t.co/AV2iHJ0E96 3 minutes ago

Firmino_RF9

RF9🇧🇷🤩 Manchester City might’ve got banned by UEFA for 2 years but you’ve got to ask yourself, what could Pogba do better? https://t.co/X46aX3WeeW 4 minutes ago

KG_The_Mbaa

Chief Stonewaller RT @EiFSoccer: What a bombshell! Manchester City will certainly appeal but this is a big, big statement from UEFA. Wonder how long it wi… 10 minutes ago

SHENERY2

steven RT @TrulyTG: So, What Man City's UEFA ban means and what happens next https://t.co/R8kbJIbQek https://t.co/2IXonQDWyQ 15 minutes ago

TrulyTG

Elisa So, What Man City's UEFA ban means and what happens next https://t.co/R8kbJIbQek https://t.co/2IXonQDWyQ 15 minutes ago

fishas0607

ゴルフニュースまとめ What Manchester City's UEFA competition ban means and what might happen next – ESPN https://t.co/0z0dVKLjmo 21 minutes ago

alexanderq775

Alex RT @BarcaTimes: 🚨 | BREAKING NEWS | Manchester City have been banned from the 2020/21 and 2021/21 Champions League and fined €30,000,000 by… 21 minutes ago

BavarianFBWorks

Bavarian Football Works Did UEFA just hand #LeroySane to #FCBayern? What #MCFC’s #UCL ban could mean for the Sane transfer saga.… https://t.co/KlhQ3EJQEU 21 minutes ago


Man City European ban: The complete story [Video]Man City European ban: The complete story

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains how Manchester City's European ban got to this stage and how Manchester City plan to fight it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 07:34Published

Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA [Video]Manchester City given two-season European ban by UEFA

Manchester City have been banned from UEFA club competitions, including the Champions League, for the next two seasons and fined £24.9 million after being found to have committed “serious..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

