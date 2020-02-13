Global  

Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas Democrats

After coming in a close second in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg said his message will win over Democrats in Texas, a state with far more Latinos and African-Americans.
