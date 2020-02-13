Could Martinez ethical misconduct charges mean a new trial for Jodi Arias? 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:50s - Published Could Martinez ethical misconduct charges mean a new trial for Jodi Arias? He is an county prosecutor who became a household name during the infamous Jodi Arias trial, that was streamed around the world. Even today, there are numerous fan pages and social media sites devoted to Juan Martinez, the fiery prosecutor who took on a murderer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Could Martinez ethical misconduct charges mean a new trial for Jodi Arias? VALLEY CHURCH.WE GET A FIRSTHAND LOOK AREBUILDING ST. JOSEPHS.Katie: A TWISTED LOVE AFFAIR.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands' A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the "last line of defense" against an "overzealous prosecution," as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published 1 day ago New solar panels could mean higher power bills Idaho Power is responsible for paying the cost of the energy generated by the panels, and that cost could trickle down to the customer. Credit: KMVT CBS 11Published 2 days ago