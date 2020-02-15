How nanoparticles could change the way we treat cancer | Joy Wolfram

Ninety-nine percent of cancer drugs never make it to tumors, getting washed out of the body before they have time to do their job.

How can we better deliver life-saving drugs?

Cancer researcher Joy Wolfram shares cutting-edge medical research into nanoparticles -- tiny particles that could be used to deliver drugs accurately to tumors -- and explains how they could keep drugs in the body longer to attack malignant cells.