Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How nanoparticles could change the way we treat cancer | Joy Wolfram

How nanoparticles could change the way we treat cancer | Joy Wolfram

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 10:53s - Published < > Embed
How nanoparticles could change the way we treat cancer | Joy Wolfram

How nanoparticles could change the way we treat cancer | Joy Wolfram

Ninety-nine percent of cancer drugs never make it to tumors, getting washed out of the body before they have time to do their job.

How can we better deliver life-saving drugs?

Cancer researcher Joy Wolfram shares cutting-edge medical research into nanoparticles -- tiny particles that could be used to deliver drugs accurately to tumors -- and explains how they could keep drugs in the body longer to attack malignant cells.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.