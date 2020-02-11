Global  

Five Ways For Long Distance Relationships To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

1.

Send them a gift or a hand-writeen letter.

2.

Schedule a special date over a video call.

3.

Message them some selfies.

4.

If they need physical touch, buy them a massage, 5.

Ask them what they want and need.
10 Latin Songs to Fuel Your Long-Distance Relationship This Valentine's Day

Oh, long-distance relationships. It's time-consuming, it's challenging, it takes a toll on you...
Billboard.com - Published


