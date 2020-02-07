Global  

Valentine's Day can be a stressful holiday for some

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin
0
STRESSFUL FORPEOPLE... CAUSINGANXIETY..

AND EVENDEPRESSION.?BUT DID YOU KNOWTHAT "VALENTINE'SDAY"..

CAN BE JUST ASTOUGH FOR SOME?N-B-C 26'S "ERICCREST"..

LOOKS INTOHOW THE "LOVERSHOLIDAY"... CANIMPACT MANYPEOPLE'S PHYSICAL..AND MENTAL HEALTH.VALENTINES DAY.....CAN BEACCOMPANIED WITHHIGH EXPECTATIONSFOR SOME.... BUT FOROTHERS... IT'S JUST ADAY... THEY'D RATHERNOT ACKNOWLEDGEAT ALL... AT THEDACARE BEHAVIORALHEALTH INMENASHA....FAMILYTHERAPIST ABBYGRIESBACH VISITS....WITH BOTH TYPES OFPATIENTS..."It reminds me of almostany holiday when a lot ofholidays are surroundedby getting together withloved ones andsometimes when we don'thave a significant other orwe feel like we're lackingsupport it can be a reallydifficult time for people."THE STRESSINVOLVED WITH THEHOLIDAY MIGHT NOTBE ON YOUR RADAR...BUT GRIESBACH SAYSMANY PEOPLECOMPROMISE THEIRMENTAL... AND EVENPHYSICAL HEALTH....ON THE ACCOUNT OFTHE STRESS... THEHOLIDAY CAN BRING..."There's this mind andbody connection andwhen we're emotionallynot in a good place itimpacts our physicalbody."DOCTORS SAY THATANXIETY ANDDEPRESSION... CANLEAD TO OUR IMMUNESYSTEMS SLOWINGDOWNDRAMATICALLY... THESTRESS CAN ALSOLEAD TO SERIOUSFATIGUE... AND INSOME CASES...CARDIOVASCULARISSUES... BUT THAT'SNOT SAYING THATHAVING A VALENTINE...COULD PREVENTTHESE SYMPTOMS..."It doesn't mean that beingin a relationship makes ushealthier.

The importantthing is that it's a healthyrelationship."SO AS LOVERSPREPARE FOR THEBIG DAY.... ANDOTHERS GET ON WITHTHEIR DAY TO DAY...GRIESBACH HASADVICE FOREVERYONE ONVALENTINES DAY."Instead of focusing onwhat we don't have orwhat we hope to have orwhat we wish to have,focus more on what's rightin front of us and what wedo have."IN MENASHA ERICCREST NBC26COMING-UP INSPORTS...IT'S ON



