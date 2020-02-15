Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump arrives in South Florida

President Trump arrives in South Florida

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:19s - Published < > Embed
President Trump arrives in South Florida

President Trump arrives in South Florida

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in South Florida on Friday.

The couple departed Joint Base Andrews around 4:30 p.m.

And at Palm Beach International Airport around 6:35 p.m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saramangas2004

Sara Mangas#QVArmy RT @LJT_is_me: Donald J Trump • President's Public Schedule — Thursday • February 6, 2020 — 7:50AM departs White House en route to Wash… 1 week ago

LJT_is_me

Lori Donald J Trump • President's Public Schedule — Thursday • February 6, 2020 — 7:50AM departs White House en rout… https://t.co/sFuTzyboeG 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.