Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

On Thursday, a former Tennessee death row prison guard spoke to NewsChannel 5, asking Gov.

Bill Lee to change the sentence of death row inmate Nick Sutton to life in prison, saying Sutton makes the prison safer for other inmates and officers.

But now a fellow former Riverbend prison guard says he believes Sutton should remain on death row.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand

THIS STORY AT NEWSCHANNEL 5.COM.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TNCrimDefense

Bryan Stephenson Prison guard thinks death row inmate should be executed. Shocker. And here's his doltish opinion: "If Nick Sutton d… https://t.co/nQm3waSfj9 1 day ago

OpposeDP

Oppose Death Penalty RT @RDunhamDPIC: Former #Tennessee death row prison guard says #NickSutton's life deserves to be spared. Tennessee intends to execute Sutto… 3 days ago

RobertMouton4

Robert Mouton Tennessee death row guard says killer's sentence should stand https://t.co/smVXFlu7kl 5 days ago

RDunhamDPIC

Robert Dunham Former #Tennessee death row prison guard says #NickSutton's life deserves to be spared. Tennessee intends to execut… https://t.co/jyeSFhQtkO 5 days ago

Prison_Health

Prison_Health Tennessee - A former Riverbend death row prison guard says Nick Sutton -- the next death row inmate scheduled for e… https://t.co/0223hh27A8 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lawyer: Death row inmate went from life-taker to lifesaver [Video]Lawyer: Death row inmate went from life-taker to lifesaver

Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Nichols Sutton say he should be spared from execution because he has transformed himself from a killer to a lifesaver while in prison.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.