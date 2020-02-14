Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A.

City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A.

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A.

City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A.

The Trump administration is threatening new sweeps which could begin as early as this weekend.

L.A.

City leaders are blasting the move.

Randy Paige reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to send border agents to "sanctuary" cities to help ICE

The move marks yet another escalation in the Trump administration's feud with cities that limit their...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents [Video]Chicago Communities On Alert For Border Patrol Agents

Some Chicago communities are on alert after news the Trump administration is sending border patrol agents to so=called sanctuary cities like Chicago to arrest undocumented immigrants. 

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

As Border Patrol Deploys To Sanctuary Cities Like Boston, Democrats Speak Out [Video]As Border Patrol Deploys To Sanctuary Cities Like Boston, Democrats Speak Out

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton spoke to local leaders about President Trump's move.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.