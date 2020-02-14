City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A. 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:37s - Published City Leaders Blast Trump Administration's Move To Deploy Border Agents In L.A. The Trump administration is threatening new sweeps which could begin as early as this weekend. L.A. City leaders are blasting the move. Randy Paige reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Trump to send border agents to "sanctuary" cities to help ICE The move marks yet another escalation in the Trump administration's feud with cities that limit their...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this