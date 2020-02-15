

Tweets about this Swatantra فاطمة Amazing! In Jordan, Rabee’ Zureikat is on a mission to revive a musical instrument from 3,000 years ago. His searc… https://t.co/hoq55Gz5Sq 4 days ago Raakwys For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/d5L0smITDi 4 days ago BanglaViral For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/CqZib8Lxek https://t.co/I2tYJfOsK5 4 days ago andrea vaccaro For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/xr3M1qxlYI 4 days ago wendy applehead For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/55zQsJvAMq https://t.co/yQgRwOsvbj 5 days ago DotVotes ✍🏼 The nai is one of the world’s oldest musical instruments. https://t.co/0YEe2NqQmB 6 days ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/m08qSVJevP 6 days ago nico phillips 👊🏽👊 For love of the nai: Reviving the reed flute in Jordan https://t.co/9juqcVG0uT 6 days ago