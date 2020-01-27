After We Collided Movie

After We Collided Movie Trailer HD - Aka After 2 After We Collided is an upcoming romantic drama film starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, directed by Roger Kumble, and written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya.

It is based on the 2014 new adult fiction novel of the same name written by Anna Todd and is the sequel to the film After.

Movie Cast: Josephine Langford as Tessa Young Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Hardin Scott John Jackson Hunter as young Hardin Selma Blair as Carol Young Dylan Sprouse as Trevor Matthews Candice King as Kimberly Charlie Weber as Christian Vance Max Ragone as Smith Vance Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson Rob Estes as Ken Scott Karimah Westbrook as Karen Scott Khadijha Red Thunder as Steph Jones Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels Samuel Larsen as Zed Evans Pia Mia as Tristan Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter Voltage Pictures