After We Collided Movie
After We Collided Movie Trailer HD - Aka After 2
After We Collided is an upcoming romantic drama film starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, directed by Roger Kumble, and written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya.
It is based on the 2014 new adult fiction novel of the same name written by Anna Todd and is the sequel to the film After.
Movie Cast:
Josephine Langford as Tessa Young
Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Hardin Scott
John Jackson Hunter as young Hardin
Selma Blair as Carol Young
Dylan Sprouse as Trevor Matthews
Candice King as Kimberly
Charlie Weber as Christian Vance
Max Ragone as Smith Vance
Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels
Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson
Rob Estes as Ken Scott
Karimah Westbrook as Karen Scott
Khadijha Red Thunder as Steph Jones
Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels
Samuel Larsen as Zed Evans
Pia Mia as Tristan
Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter
Voltage Pictures