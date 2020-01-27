Global  

After We Collided Movie Trailer HD - Aka After 2 After We Collided is an upcoming romantic drama film starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, directed by Roger Kumble, and written by Anna Todd and Mario Celaya.

It is based on the 2014 new adult fiction novel of the same name written by Anna Todd and is the sequel to the film After.

Movie Cast: Josephine Langford as Tessa Young Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Hardin Scott John Jackson Hunter as young Hardin Selma Blair as Carol Young Dylan Sprouse as Trevor Matthews Candice King as Kimberly Charlie Weber as Christian Vance Max Ragone as Smith Vance Louise Lombard as Trish Daniels Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson Rob Estes as Ken Scott Karimah Westbrook as Karen Scott Khadijha Red Thunder as Steph Jones Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels Samuel Larsen as Zed Evans Pia Mia as Tristan Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter Voltage Pictures
New Teaser Shares First Look at Dylan Sprouse In 'After We Collided' (Video)

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin walks in on Dylan Sprouse in this new teaser from After We Collided! The movie...
Just Jared Jr - Published


tamedseoul

elle 🐻🐰 RT @leahrose13_: shut up wait so if he commented on jennifer’s account aka producer of after we collided....what if damon is doing a photos… 50 minutes ago

suaravokalariel

nayda the sequels i've been waiting for 1. to all the boys i've loved before 2: p.s i still love you 2. after movie: after we collided kkkkk 1 hour ago

uniquenotpetite

Puerto Rican& Mexican King 🇵🇷🇲🇽 RT @2020thoughts_: After We Collided will be bigger than the first movie. 2 hours ago

denpriv_

den ⁷ the after we collided teaser,, err,,, is ok,, but if they probably just took all the sexual stuffs in the book then… https://t.co/zPxoccO3a9 3 hours ago

meeahgin

meags✨ I spoke the After We Collided teaser trailer into existence everyone and the teaser is better than the full first movie lol 3 hours ago

suitsheart

🧝🏼‍♀️ RT @hessatrouble: after movie: after we collided teaser is here! fandom: 3 hours ago

hoodgoodmood

nen the wildflower GUYS, NOW I'M READING "AFTER WE COLLIDED" NOVEL BECAUSE EVERYONE KEEPS SHARING THE MOVIE TEASER. YES, I KNOW I'M 6 YEARS LATE. 4 hours ago

sciIormoon

𝒸𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓁𝑒𝓎𝒶 ♡ guys the more i watch the after we collided teaser trailer, the more i want the movie to come 😭 4 hours ago


