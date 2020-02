BJP President JP Nadda summons Giriraj Singh over Deoband remark | OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:26s - Published BJP President JP Nadda summons Giriraj Singh over Deoband remark | OneIndia News BJP PRESIDENT SUMMONS GIRIRAJ SINGH OVER CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT, KERALA COURT FILES CASE AGAINST RAVI SHAKAR PRASAD ON THAROOR'S COMPLAINT, AIR INDIA PLANE DAMAGED WHILE AVOIDING JEEP, MAN ON PUNE RUNWAY,BJP MLA TO KEJRIWAL: WITHDRAW CIRCULAR FOR GOVT SCHOOL TEACHERS TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN, INDIA TO TURKISH PREZ ON J&K: DON'T INTERFERE, J&K LEADER SHAH FAESAL BOOKED UNDER PSA, DON'T KNOW PARENTS' BIRTHPLACE, WILL BE SENT TO DETENTION CENTRE: ASHOK GEHLOT AND OTHER NEWS

Recent related news from verified sources BJP chief JP Nadda summons Giriraj Singh over 'Deoband Gangotri of terrorism' remark Earlier this week, Giriraj had stoked fresh controversy when he described Deoband as the 'Gangotri of...

