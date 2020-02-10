Terrifying bumpy landings at UK airport in Storm Dennis crosswinds

Global  

Several planes rocked from side to side on Saturday (February 15th) as they came into land at Birmingham Airport during fierce crosswinds from Storm Dennis.
Storm Dennis is the second violent storm to hit the UK in a week.




