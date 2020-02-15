Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘How can you forget..’: Mohammed Shami slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

‘How can you forget..’: Mohammed Shami slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:10s - Published < > Embed
‘How can you forget..’: Mohammed Shami slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

‘How can you forget..’: Mohammed Shami slams Jasprit Bumrah’s critics

Mohammed Shami has thrown his weight behind fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah and has also hit out at detractors for questioning the place of Bumrah in the Indian side after he went wicketless in all three of India’s defeats against New Zealand in the One
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dilip_105718

Dilip Reddy RT @mufaddal_vohra: "I understand we are discussing on a topic after a certain length of time not just after 2-4 games. Just because Bumrah… 9 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW RT @timesnowsports: #INDvsNZ Mohammed Shami hits out at criticism of Jasprit Bumrah, says 'can't forget what he has achieved for India' R… 21 minutes ago

MeetShah144

Meet Shah RT @cricbuzz: How can people forget or ignore Bumrah's achievements? - Mohammed Shami #MohammedShami #JaspritBumrah #TeamIndia https://t.c… 41 minutes ago

SakethNannaka

Saketh Nannaka RT @Cricketracker: “What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it?", says Mohammed Shami. h… 1 hour ago

srinathpv71

PILLAI VENKATA SRINATH RT @TheHinduSports: “How can people forget #JaspritBumrah’s numerous match-winning performances just after a couple of indifferent ODI game… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.