Boris Johnson Canceled Trip To The White House After Trump Hangs Up On Him

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his trip in March to the U.S. According to Business Insider, the cancellation came after a furious phone call from President Donald Trump.

Officials said the president slammed down the phone on the prime minister.

They reportedly argued over Iran and Trump requested a request to extradite the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Johnson will not visit the U.S. now until the G7 summit in June.
