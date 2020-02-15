Shay Mitchell New Face Of Cacharel Parfums

Actor, new mom, entrepreneur, and now face of a new perfume campaign from a legendary brand — Shay Mitchell can truly do it all.

The Pretty Little Liars and Dollface actor has been tapped as the star of Cacharel's new Yes I Am perfume collection.

Mitchell fronts the campaign for the line's latest installment, Yes I Am Fabulous.

In the first campaign image, Mitchell wears big hoop earrings, a powerful red lip, and a black jacket.

She looks strong, sophisticated, and ready for anything.