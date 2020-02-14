Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

Manchester City banned from European competition for the next two seasons by UEFA

English Premier League soccer champion manchester City will appeal against its two-year ban from European Competition, for breaches in financial fair play rules and take its case to the court of arbitration for sport.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Man City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA

English champions Manchester City have been banned from European competition for the next two seasons...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldFrance 24New Zealand HeraldBBC NewsZee NewsHindu


Manchester City to fight European ban for breaking financial rules

Manchester City have vowed to appeal after being banned from European competition for the next two...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •France 24BBC NewsZee NewsHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Iammickthai

Mick RT @brfootball: BREAKING: UEFA announce Manchester City have been banned from the Champions League for two seasons and fined €30 million ht… 10 seconds ago

HenryGold411

AGENT 88 RT @cnnbrk: English soccer powerhouse Manchester City has been banned from the UEFA Champions League for two seasons for violating financia… 19 seconds ago

urban75chat

urban75 chat Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons - https://t.co/pXV6WI2hwa 28 seconds ago

MoeenUddin1994

Moeen Uddin RT @SambaRole: Manchester City have now been banned from the UEFA Champions League more times than they've won the competition 28 seconds ago

evivanco7

Edgar Vivanco RT @AntoVitiello: Stangata dell'Uefa al Manchester City: Manchester City banned from Champions League for two seasons 1 minute ago

smck0304

Sean RT @johnnyfitba: At least Manchester City only got themselves banned from Europe, not every single other English club 1 minute ago

antfalc11

Antonio falcone RT @ESPNFC: Manchester City banned from the Champions League for the next two seasons ❌ https://t.co/ue5nRWwsnv 2 minutes ago

MkenyaJeffry

Jeffry Mkenya RT @Aubazettes: Wenger started working for FIFA and in few months now Manchester City are banned from the Champions League so we can finish… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021 [Video]Manchester City Banned From UEFA Competitions Starting 2020-2021

Manchester City was banned from UEFA club competitions for the next two seasons. According to CNN, the football team was also given a $32.5 million fine by European football’s governing body. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Dyche: City will have had contingency plans [Video]Dyche: City will have had contingency plans

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Manchester City will probably have had plans for how to cope in the eventuality of receiving a ban from European club competitions.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.