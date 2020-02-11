No Time to Die with Daniel Craig - Official NBA All-Star Game Trailer

Global  

Check out the official NBA All-Star Game 2020 trailer for No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Jeffrey Wright!

Release Date: April 8, 2020 No Time to Die is a spy movie directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond series to be produced by Eon Productions.

The film features Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as the MI6 agent James Bond.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles from previous films, with Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen joining the cast.

It will be the first film in the series to be internationally distributed by Universal Pictures, following the expiration of Columbia Pictures' contract after Spectre.
