Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise

Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise

Protesters rally outside Bloomberg campaign office in Boise

Republican protesters rallied Saturday outside the Bloomberg campaign office in Boise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tadpolini6749

Tadpolini I went to a Bloomberg rally just to listen to what he had to say. I couldn’t get into the venue because of the crow… https://t.co/v5arJYWuJ3 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach [Video]Michael Bloomberg opens campaign office in West Palm Beach

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened a new campaign office in West Palm Beach on Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Michael Bloomberg hosts early vote rally in Nashville [Video]Michael Bloomberg hosts early vote rally in Nashville

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is campaigning in Chattanooga and Nashville Tennessee today.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.