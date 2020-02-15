Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of New Castle County Home

Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of New Castle County Home

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:21s - Published < > Embed
Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of New Castle County Home

Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of New Castle County Home

Authorities announced the arrests of 28-year-old Dakevis Reed and 41-year-old Dawann Reed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of New Castle County Home

VIOLENCE PREVENTION WILL HOLD APUBLIC HEARING TO TRY ANDDEVELOP SOLUTIONS AND OFFERRESOURCES TO VICTIMS.AN ALLEGE FAMILY RUN DRUGOPERATION BROUGHT DOWN A NEWCASTLE COUNTY.POLICE ARRESTED BROTHERS REIDTHEY SAY THEY WERE USING THEIRFAMILY HOME ON ROSE LANE AS ADRUG DEN.POLICE SIEGED CRACK, MARIJUANA,




You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime New Castle County #Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run #Drug Operation - Feb 15 @ 10:57 PM ET https://t.co/FOLZt3xOpj 14 hours ago

phillynewsnow

Philly News Now New Castle County Police Arrest 2 Brothers, Take Down Alleged Family-Run Drug Operation Out Of Rosegate Home https://t.co/cVu5bMNabr 16 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly New Castle County police arrest two brothers, take down alleged family-run drug operation out of their Rosegate hom… https://t.co/LpmIucXwqc 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Portage County inmates find treatment to drug addictions in 'The Recovery Pod' [Video]Portage County inmates find treatment to drug addictions in 'The Recovery Pod'

Portage County's sheriff seeks a temporary solution to jail overcrowding and skyrocketing expenses due to drug and opioid addictions by offering inmates treatment in a new "Recovery Pod" from the Hope..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

New Brown County Expo Center named Resch Expo [Video]New Brown County Expo Center named Resch Expo

The new Brown County expo center will be called the Resch Expo. Dick Resch, the former KI CEO purchased the main naming rights.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.