Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Kejriwal takes oath for 3rd time as Delhi Chief Minister| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi CM; PM Modi inaugurates projects in Varanasi; Shaheen Bagh protesters to meet Amit Shah soon?; Pakistan likely to remain on FATF grey list; New Jamia footage shows police thrash students in library and more news #JamiaViolence
Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister on February 16

*New Delhi:* AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister...
Mid-Day - Published

50 'aam aadmis' to share dais with their new chief minister

*New Delhi:* The presence of political figures and senior bureaucrats in the swearing-in ceremony of...
Mid-Day - Published


ndtv

NDTV Watch | #ArvindKejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party chief, takes oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time. Follow… https://t.co/8cMSjRBI2K 3 seconds ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal takes oath at Delhi CM for third time https://t.co/AzQKNgx0qA #ArvindKejriwal #DelhiCM 26 seconds ago

timesofindia

Times of India @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia #DelhiElections #DelhiResults #VerdictWithTimes #ArvindKejriwal takes oath as Delhi Chi… https://t.co/9JuzAyIfNs 55 seconds ago

RAJESHR98803206

RAJESH RAJESH Arvind Kejriwal Takes Oath As Delhi Chief Minister For Third Time https://t.co/95tlg7x15g Shared via NDTV News Ap… https://t.co/cYBz7zkWzk 58 seconds ago

ImranShks

Imran RT @ndtv: #ArvindKejriwal takes oath as #Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/IpmUu… 1 minute ago

HindustanTimes

Hindustan Times Arvind Kejriwal takes oath as Delhi’s chief minister, 3rd time in a row https://t.co/Kg9QzeS9WQ 2 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV #ArvindKejriwal takes oath as #Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. Follow live updates here:… https://t.co/RgRwfodvaC 3 minutes ago

0071Ajitesh

Ajitesh Tripathi RT @OpIndia_com: No women in Delhi cabinet as Arvind Kejriwal takes oath for the third time as Delhi Chief Minister https://t.co/GUbUaE4uQ4 16 minutes ago


Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan [Video]Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi CM at Ramlila Maidan

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister of Delhi for the third time. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan. AAP had won 62 of 70 seats in Delhi polls on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published

Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in [Video]Watch: Kejriwal discusses roadmap with AAP MLAs ahead of swearing-in

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal called minister designate for dinner on Saturday. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia was seen arriving at Kejriwal’s residence. Kejriwal is to take oath as Delhi’s Chief..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:12Published

