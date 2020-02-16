Global  

Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News

Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News

Kejriwal 'forgives' opponents, defends freebies, seeks PM's blessings| OneIndia News

Arvind Kejriwal today took oath as Delhi Chief Minister for a third time on Sunday.

Magnanious after victory, Kejriwal said he forgives his opponents for speaking ill of him during the election campaign.

He said he will work for everybody and sought the Prime Minister's blessings to fulfil his duties as CM.

He also defended 'freebies' claiming that the best things in life are free.
