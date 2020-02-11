Global  

Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus

Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus

Early voting underway in Nevada Caucus

NEWS: 11,800 people voted on day one of the state's first ever caucus early voting period.
Recent related news from verified sources

Democrats Worried Nevada Caucus Could Provide Similar Headaches As Iowa

Democrats Worried Nevada Caucus Could Provide Similar Headaches As IowaThe Iowa caucus fiasco has darkened the moods of Democratic campaigns just four days out of early...
Mediaite - Published

Nevada Democrats to rely on paper-based early caucus voting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s Democratic Party has announced new paper-based balloting for its early...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this

FCPwithGreta

Full Court Press Early voting is underway in Nevada @russell_terri @KOLO8 https://t.co/vVRVIgoawU 56 minutes ago

Roksanasoroki17

Roksana RT @AP: Democrats begin casting ballots as early voting gets underway in Nevada, in advance of the state's formal presidential caucuses nex… 2 hours ago

SallyMoen2

Sally Moen RT @ABCWorldNews: RACE HEATS UP: Early voting is underway in Nevada -- a key caucus state -- as Democratic presidential candidates gear up… 2 hours ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight RACE HEATS UP: Early voting is underway in Nevada -- a key caucus state -- as Democratic presidential candidates ge… https://t.co/6SWmIlSNLq 2 hours ago

CarnageMovie

Michael Miller—5229 Cornell Ave, El Paso, TX 79924 Democrats begin casting ballots as early voting gets underway in Nevada, in advance of the state's formal president… https://t.co/hx9tPyH9Zi 6 hours ago

GER_Resistance

𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖆 MGGA🇩🇪🇨🇵🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇹🇾🇪 Democrats begin casting ballots as early voting gets underway in Nevada, in advance of the state's formal president… https://t.co/btZGSdwcXy 8 hours ago

JedhiHeart

JedHeart RT @TeamWarren: There's 1⃣ week until the Nevada caucuses—and early voting is already underway! Make an impact now, from wherever you are.… 11 hours ago

8NewsNow

8 News NOW Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren spoke with 8 News Now reporter Orko Manna for a one-on-one… https://t.co/0ub3hr1Vyc 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas [Video]Nevada caucus early voting kicks off; Dem presidential candidates visit Vegas

Saturday is the first day to make your voice heard in the race for the Democratic presidential nominee, as voting in the Nevada Democratic Party's caucuses starts at numerous locations throughout the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:01Published

Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday [Video]Sanders, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Steyer participate in North Las Vegas town hall Thursday

Top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to participate in a town hall at CSN in Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the League of United Latin American Citizens, Sen. Bernie Sanders,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

