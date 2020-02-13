Global  

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Buttigieg To Limbaugh: No 'Lectures On Family Values' From The Likes Of You, Thanks

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said on Sunday he isn’t taking “lectures on family values” from Rush Limbaugh.

It's a slap to conservative figures who have attacked the Democratic presidential candidate over his homosexuality.

Limbaugh recently received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.

Limbaugh suggested that Buttigieg’s youth and same-sex marriage could be an issue for voters in November if he were to secure the Democratic nomination.
