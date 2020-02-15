Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show.

Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10 years and replaced her as host on the current series of Love Island, said that “none of this makes sense” after the TV presenter took her own life at the age of 40.