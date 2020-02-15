Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:56s - Published Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40. A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this All4Women.co.za Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack found dead after apparent suicide https://t.co/efKwZXRLbP https://t.co/b58wm7vfBY 18 minutes ago Sarah Waddington RT @Plymouth_Live: Caroline Flack sent heartfelt message to dying man and his widow has spoken out following her death 💔 https://t.co/hXJJV… 22 minutes ago Andym Caroline Flack death: Love Island to return with tribute to former host https://t.co/X0laR77EGz https://t.co/q5ZUE7Aber 38 minutes ago Tyla The future of the show has been thrown into uncertainty after the former host's tragic death 💔💔 https://t.co/95uDY0jaJM 39 minutes ago Emma stanley RT @itvnews: Following the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack, ITV has said the show will not air on Sunday night https://t.c… 42 minutes ago Glasgow Watch RT @RadioClydeNews: #LoveIsland will return tonight, with a tribute to former host Caroline Flack https://t.co/dWGBc5vpyZ 45 minutes ago Radio Clyde News #LoveIsland will return tonight, with a tribute to former host Caroline Flack https://t.co/dWGBc5vpyZ 46 minutes ago Reality Show (esp) #Realiyyshow Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island,’ reality TV host, dead at 40, family confirms - KIRO Seattle https://t.co/MQ9TsrmBqE 51 minutes ago