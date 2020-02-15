Global  

Former 'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

Former ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack Found Dead in London Apartment

British television presenter Caroline Flack passed away on Saturday at the age of 40.

A family lawyer said the “Love Island” host killed herself and was found in her London apartment.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo.
0
Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family...
CTV News - Published Also reported by Cambridge News, Canterbury Times, Seattle Times, Hindu, FOXNews.com, CBS News, Boston Target


Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'

Caroline Flack's boyfriend Lewis Burton gives emotional tribute 'I love you with all my heart'The former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack was found dead at her flat in London at the age of 40...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by Just Jared



all4women

All4Women.co.za Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack found dead after apparent suicide https://t.co/efKwZXRLbP https://t.co/b58wm7vfBY 18 minutes ago

sarewaddington

Sarah Waddington RT @Plymouth_Live: Caroline Flack sent heartfelt message to dying man and his widow has spoken out following her death 💔 https://t.co/hXJJV… 22 minutes ago

Andym6769

Andym Caroline Flack death: Love Island to return with tribute to former host https://t.co/X0laR77EGz https://t.co/q5ZUE7Aber 38 minutes ago

Tyla

Tyla The future of the show has been thrown into uncertainty after the former host's tragic death 💔💔 https://t.co/95uDY0jaJM 39 minutes ago

Emmasta71478005

Emma stanley RT @itvnews: Following the death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack, ITV has said the show will not air on Sunday night https://t.c… 42 minutes ago

Glasgow_Watch

Glasgow Watch RT @RadioClydeNews: #LoveIsland will return tonight, with a tribute to former host Caroline Flack https://t.co/dWGBc5vpyZ 45 minutes ago

RadioClydeNews

Radio Clyde News #LoveIsland will return tonight, with a tribute to former host Caroline Flack https://t.co/dWGBc5vpyZ 46 minutes ago

realityshowes

Reality Show (esp) #Realiyyshow Caroline Flack, former ‘Love Island,’ reality TV host, dead at 40, family confirms - KIRO Seattle https://t.co/MQ9TsrmBqE 51 minutes ago


Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute [Video]Laura Whitmore remembers Caroline Flack in tearful radio tribute

Laura Whitmore broke down as she remembered her “vivacious and loving” friend Caroline Flack in an emotional tribute on her Sunday morning radio show. Whitmore, who has known Flack for around 10..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:06

Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death [Video]Demands for media inquiry after Love Island host Caroline Flack's death

A petition calling on the UK government to launch an inquiry into British media coverage of public figures has garnered tens of thousands of signatures less than 24 hours after television personality..

Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:09

