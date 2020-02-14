Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Jeffrey Star may not have a significant other but he did not spend this Valentine’s Day alone.

According to Business Insider, Star spent it with YouTuber Trisha Paytas in Las Vegas.

Star recently announced his breakup with his boyfriend of five years, Nathan Schwandt.

For Valentine’s Day he took a private jet with some friends to Vegas and then rode a hot pink Hummer limo While initially showing off a Gucci tracksuit, he later changed into a Dior jumpsuit.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jeffree Star Spends Valentine's Day With Trishs Paytas

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

Newly Single Jeffree Star Parties in Las Vegas for Valentine's Day

Jeffree Star is living it up! The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics beauty mogul, who announced his...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss [Video]3 People Shot at Restaurant Owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss

Three people were shot and wounded on Valentine’s Day outside a restaurant owned by singer and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:40Published

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game [Video]Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Common and Chance the Rapper Head up 2020 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020 NBA All-Star weekend kicks off on Valentine's Day in the Windy City. Celebrities from comedians to former NBA stars will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.