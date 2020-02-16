Del Piero: Weird never playing in the PL 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published Del Piero: Weird never playing in the PL Alessandro Del Piero admits it was "weird" how he never played in the Premier League and says he loved the atmosphere at games every time he played Champions League football for Juventus in the U.K. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this