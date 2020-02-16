Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Dallas Stars, 02/16/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBCOttawa

CBC Ottawa Brady Tkachuk's 3 point night helps Sens shoot down Stars in OT https://t.co/2xP3jKAZl3 #ottnews #ottawa https://t.co/mjY7jceoo6 37 seconds ago

Kingshark49

Darryl Martin RT @KingsharkSports: NHL: Ottawa 4 Dallas 3 (F/OT) OTT 20-28-11 51 pts; DAL 34-19-6 74 pts ... https://t.co/TBLto3DnvW 10 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Ottawa 4 Dallas 3 (F/OT) OTT 20-28-11 51 pts; DAL 34-19-6 74 pts ... https://t.co/TBLto3DnvW 12 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Artem Anisimov scored on a breakaway at 3:48 of overtime, and the Senators ended the Stars’ four-game winning strea… https://t.co/j6VFYqhpd5 23 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Dallas Stars @ Ottawa Senators on 2020-02-16: LINK: https://t.co/bUH8am1yID #GoStars… https://t.co/HORjAwNXwp 34 minutes ago

alan9551

✭AlanBowler✭ RT @DallasStars: “He's playing very hard. He's leading by example. There's a lot of passion in his game right now.” Tyler Seguin has been… 1 hour ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @DallasStars: Let’s wrap this road trip up. ⏰: 5:00 p.m. 📺: @FOXSportsSW 📻: @dfwticket #️⃣: #DALvsOTT Stream: https://t.co/SC5co0Vvc… 2 hours ago

SJsharksfan_44

Alissa Green Im torn the Dallas Stars are playing the Ottawa Senators.....in other words Pavelski is playing against Tierney and… https://t.co/xYXdZ4H6CE 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights [Video]Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars, 02/15/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights [Video]Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, 02/15/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.