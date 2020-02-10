Watch: Why Shaheen Bagh protestors cancelled march to Amit Shah's house 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:49s - Published Watch: Why Shaheen Bagh protestors cancelled march to Amit Shah's house Anti-CAA protestors attempted to march to Union Home Minister's residence. However, the march was cancelled as Delhi police denied permission. The protest march was led by protestors camping at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Many senior citizens part of the p

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this